vintage everyday

bring back some good or bad memories

January 30, 2020

A Collection of 40 Bad Christian Album Covers With Unfortunate Titles

      , , , , , , , ,    
What were they thinking? Some of these seem a tad suggestive, sexual, rapey. Some are just odd, all are wonderful. The Afternoon Tea-Baggers, Don’t Pity Me or the fabulously titled I’ve Tasted and I Know The Lord is Good by The Rathbuns. Apparently the Lord does move in mysterious ways.












































10 comments:

  1. megasmackyJanuary 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM

    Richard, I think God already used you. For spare parts.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. AnonymousJanuary 31, 2020 at 12:00 AM

      lol That's a good one, I enjoyed that.

      Delete
  2. Michael BurkhardtJanuary 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM

    Chris Miskelly is a pretty great drag name.

    ReplyDelete
  3. Dave1949January 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM

    My goodness - what squirm-worthy material. Are these people all still alive?

    ReplyDelete
  4. AnonymousJanuary 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM

    The Dan Schaeffer 3: 4 people
    The Haven of Rest Quartet: 5 people

    I am figuring these folks are not the sharpest knives in the drawer.

    ReplyDelete
  5. PastorEdBJanuary 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM

    For most of you who have little knowledge of Gospel music:

    when a quartet lists 5 people, the fifth person is almost always the piano player.

    The More You Know

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. John DrakeJanuary 30, 2020 at 10:28 PM

      Perhaps they need to call themselves a quintet, then. Jesus would likely frown on such stupidity in his name. Praise be.

      Delete
  6. billm704_mz3gtJanuary 30, 2020 at 8:03 PM

    The Afternoon Tea-Baggers...... Never thought I'd see that ever in my goddamned life.....

    ReplyDelete
  7. AnonymousJanuary 31, 2020 at 1:05 AM

    I'm not surprised by the obliviousness. These are the same people perpetuating an inherently evil religion which has caused and continues to cause untold amounts of human suffering, ignorance, stupidity, hate, pettiness and oppression. Of course they're not the sharpest people in the shed, brainwashed cultists usually aren't.

    ReplyDelete

Browse by Decades

1800s | 1900s | 1910s | 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s

Popular Posts

Copyright © vintage everyday | Powered by Blogger
Design by HowlThemes | Blogger Theme by NewBloggerThemes.com
Back To Top