A Collection of 40 Bad Christian Album Covers With Unfortunate Titles
What were they thinking? Some of these seem a tad suggestive, sexual, rapey. Some are just odd, all are wonderful. The Afternoon Tea-Baggers, Don’t Pity Me or the fabulously titled I’ve Tasted and I Know The Lord is Good by The Rathbuns. Apparently the Lord does move in mysterious ways.
Richard, I think God already used you. For spare parts.ReplyDelete
lol That's a good one, I enjoyed that.Delete
Chris Miskelly is a pretty great drag name.ReplyDelete
Looks it too!Delete
My goodness - what squirm-worthy material. Are these people all still alive?ReplyDelete
The Dan Schaeffer 3: 4 peopleReplyDelete
The Haven of Rest Quartet: 5 people
I am figuring these folks are not the sharpest knives in the drawer.
For most of you who have little knowledge of Gospel music:ReplyDelete
when a quartet lists 5 people, the fifth person is almost always the piano player.
The More You Know
Perhaps they need to call themselves a quintet, then. Jesus would likely frown on such stupidity in his name. Praise be.Delete
The Afternoon Tea-Baggers...... Never thought I'd see that ever in my goddamned life.....ReplyDelete
I'm not surprised by the obliviousness. These are the same people perpetuating an inherently evil religion which has caused and continues to cause untold amounts of human suffering, ignorance, stupidity, hate, pettiness and oppression. Of course they're not the sharpest people in the shed, brainwashed cultists usually aren't.ReplyDelete