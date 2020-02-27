50 Vintage Pics Show Cars of the Soviet Union From Between the 1950s and ’70s

The automotive industry in the Soviet Union spanned the history of the state from 1929 to 1991. It started with the establishment of large car manufacturing plants and reorganisation of the AMO Factory in Moscow in the late 1920s–early 1930s, during the first five-year plan, and continued until the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991.
|1961 Gaz M-21 Volga. Second Generation (1958-1962)
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types, and was the sixth (previously fifth) largest automotive producer, ranking ninth place in cars, third in trucks, and first in buses.
Soviet industry exported 300,000-400,000 cars annually, mainly to Soviet Union satellite countries, but also to Northern America, Central and Western Europe, and Latin America.
These vintage pics from Andrezj Maczulski
that show cars of the Soviet Union from between the 1950s and 1970s.
|1955 Gaz m20 “Pobeda”. 3rd Generation (1955-1958)
|1955 Zis-127 “Moskva”. 1st Generation (1956-1960). The First Soviet Coach
|1957 MZMA Moskvitch A9 (8-passenger van)
|1957 RAF-08 “Spriditis” & 1957 RAF 977 “Latvia”
|1958 Moskvitch 407
|1958 MZMA 444 “Moskvich”
|1958 MZMA Moskvich 423Н
|1961 Gaz-13 “Chaika”
|1961 UAZ-451D
|1961 Ziu-5
|1962 Gaz-21 Volga. 3rd Generation (1962-1970)
|1962 Scaldia Special De Luxe (Moskvitch 407)
|1962 Uaz 452-D
|1963 Moskvitch 408-E
|1964 AZLK Moskvitch 408 “Tourist”
|1965 KAZ 608B “Kolhida”
|1965 Moskvitch 408-E
|1965 Zil 118A “Junost” Ambulance
|1967 Gaz-21S Volga. 3rd Generation (1962-1970)
|1967 Zaz 966
|1967 Zil 114
|1968 Gaz 24 Volga
|1968 RAF 977DM “Latvia”
|1968 RAF 977DM “Latvia”
|1968 RAF 977DM “Latvia”
|1968 RAF 977EM “Latvia”
|1969 Izh 412. First Generation
|1969 Moskvitch Elite 1500M
|1969 RAF 977 “Latvia”-Series Full-Line
|1969 RAF 977IM “Latvia” Ambulance
|1969 Scaldia 408 (Moskvitch 408)
|1970 Gaz-24 Volga
|1970 Gaz-24 Volga
|1970 Gaz-24 Volga
|1970 RAF 977EM “Latvia”
|1971 Lada 1200
|1971 Zil 117
|1971 Zil 118K “Junost”
|1972 Gaz-24-02
|1972 Vaz 2103
|1973 Lada 2101-94 “Militsiya”
|1974 Lada 1200
|1974 Lada 1300
|1974 Lada 1600 (2106)
|1975 RAF 2203
|1976 Lada 2106, also known as Lada 1600
|1977 Lada Niva
|1977 RAF-2203
|1979 Lada 1300 S
